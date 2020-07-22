British Airways returns to Caribbean

British Airways is to start a new route between Gatwick and Montego Bay in Jamaica on October 13th.

Demonstrating its commitment to the Caribbean, the airline has also now resumed flying to Antigua (from August 1st), Barbados (from July 18th), Kingston (also Jamaica, from July 20th) and St Lucia (from July 25th), albeit with reduced frequencies.

Flights to Montego Bay, which will be operated by a three-cabin Boeing 777, will depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

As a destination, Montego Bay is a tourist hotspot, famed for its beautiful beaches, water sports, resorts and nightlife.

Diane Corrie, British Airways commercial manager for the Caribbean, said: “We’re excited to be extending our network once again between London Gatwick and the Caribbean with the start of this new flight to Montego Bay in October, as well as resuming our services to Antigua, Barbados, Kingston and St Lucia.

“We know people are keen to travel and the sunshine and beaches across the Caribbean combined with great resorts and entertainment makes it a winning destination.”

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business and the airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

These include checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate, observing social distancing, using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports and wearing a facemask at all times.

On British Airways’ new flights to Montego Bay, Donovan White, Jamaica Tourist Board director of tourism, said: “We’re delighted that British Airways has announced a twice weekly service to Montego Bay from London Gatwick from October 13th adding to its regular London Gatwick – Kingston service and further bolstering the number of flights from the UK to Jamaica.

“During these unprecedented times, Jamaica has implemented robust health protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all residents and visitors.

“As an incredibly popular Caribbean destination, with over 225,000 Brits visiting each year, we look forward to welcoming even more British visitors.

“Now more than ever, we are thrilled to have British Airways’ continued support to drive visitation from the UK market.”