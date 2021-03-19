Tourism focus for Antigua & Barbuda Covid-19 vaccinations

The government of Antigua & Barbuda has begun the Covid-19 vaccination process for frontline workers in the tourism industry.

Speaking on the accelerated vaccination process for those within the vital tourism industry, chief executive of the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, said: “We are encouraged by the enthusiasm of our tourism stakeholders who made themselves available for the vaccine.

“The continued health and safety of our tourism workers remains a priority for us as we welcome visitors safely to our destination and prepare for a strong tourism rebound when travel restrictions ease within the next few months in our key source markets.”

Over 2,000 hospitality professionals across Antigua & Barbuda, including hotel workers, tour operators, restaurant and retail employees, were vaccinated in the past week.

Alex de Brito chairman of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association, stated: “It is of utmost importance for us to protect our employees.

“Our industry cannot survive without their dedication, hard work and commitment to seeing the Industry bounce back.

“With so many already taking the step towards vaccination, we are confident that our destination will have a positive image in the international travel media.

“Our message is definitely one that promotes the safety of our destination and the commitment that the government has shown in reviving the economy of Antigua and Barbuda and getting us beyond the grips of the pandemic.”

Additionally, 473 persons from the airline community also received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, at the VC Bird International Airport.

To date, over 23,000 persons in Antigua & Barbuda have been vaccinated, from a population of around 100,000.

Those vaccinated include health care workers, senior and vulnerable citizens, educators, those within the public sector, and tourism frontline workers.

Image: Antigua & Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association