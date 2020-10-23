Virgin Atlantic to return to two more Caribbean destinations

Virgin Atlantic will relaunch flights to Antigua and Grenada on Monday, with two flights a week planned for each island.

The services will join the four weekly flights to Barbados and twice weekly flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Both Antigua and Grenada are currently included in of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office travel corridor list, allowing quarantine free travel for customers.

As countries around the world start to relax travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic plans to expand its network even further, with services from London Heathrow to Boston launching on November 21st and Lahore, Islamabad and Cape Town routes scheduled to commence in December.

More routes will be added in 2021 in line with customer demand.