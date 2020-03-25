Thames Clippers services to be suspended until further notice

Thames Clippers services will be halted from tomorrow as the capital is locked down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sean Collins, chief executive Thames Clippers, confirmed all services will be temporarily suspending until further notice.

He explained: “Further to a significant drop in passenger demand in recent days, following UK government’s direction to travel only when absolutely necessary, from Saturday March 28th, we will temporarily be suspending all Thames Clippers services until further notice.

“This decision has not been taken lightly.

“However, at this time, as a privately owned business, it is no longer viable for us to continue to run our services.

“Over the past week, services have been increasingly reduced to keep in line with the latest travel guidance, whilst being mindful of doing all that was possible to continue to support those Thames Clippers customers for whom commuting to work is critical.”

Thames Clippers offers a frequent service on the River Thames.

Services run at 20-minute intervals between key London piers including North Greenwich for the O2, Greenwich, Canary Wharf, Tower, London Bridge City, Westminster and London Eye for Waterloo, as well as several residential piers.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, and will reinstate our service to keep London moving as soon as it is safe to do so,” added Collins.

Season ticket holders are advised to visit the Thames Clippers website for further details.

