Another Michelin-Starred Chef Is Coming to The Bahamas

It’s no secret that Nassau Paradise Island has become a haven for star chefs, from pioneer Jean-Georges Vongerichten to recent arrivals like Daniel Boulud and Marcus Samuelsson.

And now another star chef is coming to The Bahamas, with Michelin-awarded Michael White opening the new Paranza at The Cove, Atlantis early next year.

White, best known for New York City restaurants like Marea, Ai Fiori and Osteria Morini, were he earned Michelin stars and James Beard awards.

White will join a culinary Mecca of its own at Atlantis, which is home to eateries by fellow Michelin-starred chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Jose Andres.

In fact, Atlantis Paradise Island is the only resort in the Caribbean with restaurants by three Michelin-starred chefs.

Actually, that number will soon be four: the hotel is also adding a restaurant by another Michelin-star chef: Danny Meyer, whose beloved Shake Shack hamburger eatery is coming to Atlantis next year, too.

Source: Caribbean Journal

ADVERTISEMENT