Highland Coast Hotels launches new travel itineraries on world-famous North Coast 500

Highland Coast Hotels has launched a series of new travel itineraries to help visitors plan the ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the world-famous North Coast 500 (NC500) in the Scottish Highlands from spring 2024.

A choice of 7, 10 and 14-day bespoke itineraries will allow travellers to explore the iconic coastal route from Inverness to Dornoch, Brora, Tongue, Kylesku and Plockton, as well as all of the wonderful towns and villages in between with guidance provided by the team of experts at Highland Coast Hotels.

The new itineraries will include an overnight stay at a choice of seven landmark venues located right around the route.

Whether you are on two wheels or four, young or old, travelling alone or as a group, the NC500 offers a world-class touring experience filled with outstanding natural beauty, outdoor adventure, mouth-watering local produce and a warm Highland welcome.

Highland Coast Hotels’ expert team can arrange the entire NC500 ‘trip of a lifetime’ in advance, including dining options, outdoor activities and visits to local attractions, including the chance to have a go at paddleboarding in turquoise waters, spectate (or take part) at the Highland Games, enjoy a whisky tasting at some of the oldest distilleries in the world or just enjoy beach walks and Scottish sunsets.

Since being established in 2021, Highland Coast Hotels has acquired seven of the region’s landmark hotels, including the award-winning Kylesku Hotel overlooking the beautiful Loch Gleann Dubh; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; Tongue Hotel overlooking the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope; Plockton Inn overlooking Loch Carron; Royal Golf Hotel, Dornoch, which is positioned on the first tee of one of the top four most revered links golf courses in the world; and Royal Marine Hotel Brora, which is situated close to popular golf courses, stunning beaches and world-renowned distilleries. More recently, Highland Coast Hotels has added Lochardil House in Inverness to its collection.

All itineraries are based on two people sharing a deluxe room. Spring and autumn 2024 rates start from £215 per person, per night. Summer 2024 rates start from £250 per person, per night.

For more information on Highland Coast Hotels’ new travel itineraries on the world-famous NC500 and to plan your ‘trip of a lifetime’ in 2024, go to www.highlandcoasthotels.com/itineraries/nc500