New Zealand’s Aro-Hā Wellness Retreat Joins Bitcoin Revolution

Taking time out just got a whole lot easier with Aro Hā Wellness Retreat in New Zealand now accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments. Guests can now eliminate the cost of currency conversion and intermediary fees.

For the past ten years the multi award-winning Aro Hā has been providing serious rejuvenation for burnt out global guests from executives to founders, creatives, adventure lovers, mid-lifers, first timers and old timers.

With 20 luxe off grid villas perched on a remote mountainside overlooking Lake Wakatipu on New Zealand’s South Island guests enjoy a transformative daily program of guided yoga and nature hiking, a menu filled with thoughtful cuisine plucked from the earth and mindful moments immersed in water and nature therapy under big day skies and night stars.

“Wellness is a global necessity so it makes sense to accept the borderless transactions that BTC provides,” says Aro Hā co-founder Damian Chaparro.

“Bitcoin also allows those in under served regions to partake in the global economy making travel more inclusive and with peer-to-peer booking unwanted fees are eliminated, while identity security is ensured with blockchain encryption.”

To celebrate the adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment option, retreaters who book using Bitcoin before December 31, 2024 will receive a complimentary treatment worth up to NZD$350.

For more information visit aro-ha.com