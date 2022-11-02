Global Wildlife Tourism Market is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 135 Bn in 2022

The global wildlife tourism market is valued at US$ 135 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 219.9 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032

Tourists, on noticing that entry fees lent out by them are invested in maintenance of the wildlife sanctuaries, don’t hesitate to shell out extra if preservation of animal life is assured of. Visitors also show interests in diverse flora and fauna species. This calls for availability of hotels, eco-tourism, guesthouses, and jungles. This would thus facilitate relaxation of tourists in place of hassles of urbanization. This factor is bound to drive the wildlife tourism market in the forecast period.

The other sources of income for wildlife sanctuaries could be shooting short films and movies, trips arranged by the schools and colleges, and – not to forget – wildlife photographers. These three categories of income could keep the momentum going for wildlife tourism market.

These days, wildlife photography is being increasingly taken up. The millennials are exploring various career options. Even taking up wild photography as a hobby is all set to keep the cash registers ringing for wildlife tourism market going forward.

Tourists could enjoy wildlife from water, including kayaking, canoeing, or actually being on a cruise. Certain African countries provide local transportation like mokoro, which do appeal to majority of travelers. Future Market Insights has, through its analysts and consultants, paved the way for constructive research through its latest market study entitled ‘Wildlife Tourism Market’.

Key Takeaways from Wildlife Tourism Market

There are numerous wildlife sanctuaries known for their wildlife. Some of them include Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (Brisbane, Australia), Noah Arc (Georgia, US), Chengdu Moonbear Rescue Centre (China), and Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand, India).

India is home to various wildlife sanctuaries, especially for tigers. Kanha National Park and Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary (both based out of India) are two of them, wherein tourists could enjoy the view of tigers. Tiger tourism market in India is flourishing on this count. At the same time, the negative impacts pertaining to tiger tourism can’t be ignored. For instance – tourists tend to disturb tigers by taking their photographs. Everytime they do not go for candid photographs.

Africa leads the wildlife tourism market with various opportunities being provided to tourists; like aerial view of wildlife in Tanzania and Kenya. In other words, hot air balloon safaris are being made available.

