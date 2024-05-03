The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Introduces Unforgettable Summer Camp for Kids

As the summer season approaches, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering young explorers a summer unlike any other with the launch of its annual Summer Camp for children. Running from July 1 to August 31, 2024, the program will be hosted at the Lil’ Shark Kids Club and throughout the resort, a secure and stimulating environment where kids aged 4-12 can learn, play, express themselves, and make new friends.

Designed as a thrilling Maldivian adventure, the Summer Camp is an opportunity for the kids to transform into bold explorers of the island’s natural wonders, discover new passions, and develop exciting skills. From whipping up delicious creations in Culinary Classes and Mocktail Mixers, to planting coral reefs as Underwater Explorers, the experience promises a treasure trove of cherished memories for every photo album and Instagram feed.

Alongside beloved vacation pastimes like movies under the stars and arts & crafts, The Standard Huruvalhi will be offering a unique selection of progressive activities as well. Budding artists can unleash their creativity in Arts & Crafts sessions, while aspiring photographers learn to capture the island’s beauty with the Camera Crew program. Little Yogis can discover the joys of mindfulness and movement, and Earthy Explorers can get their hands dirty learning about nature through gardening.

For the young achievers, the resort’s Tennis Titans program will hone their skills on the court, while the English Express offers a fun way to learn the language through play. Traditional Boduberu lessons will introduce them to the rhythmic beats of Maldivian culture.

Parents seeking relaxation haven’t been overlooked. As the offspring are immersed in their adventures, adults can enjoy a secluded switch-off with blissful treatments at The Standard Spa, explore the resort’s many dining options, or relax by the serene adults-only pool. Daily parties and events like waterpark fun, pool parties, BBQs, karaoke nights, bonfire with marshmallows and movies under the stars will keep the whole family entertained throughout their stay.

Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes island living a breeze with its evergreen ‘Families That Stay Together’ package. Starting at USD 1468++ per night for a four-night stay, the families get to enjoy:

An All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan

A beach dinner under the stars

Mixology fun for all

Guided snorkeling with an underwater photo session

Cozy movie nights beneath the constellations

Unlimited ice cream

Access to Lil’ Shark Kids’ Club and Slip, Slide, Splash! inflatable water park

Yoga, babysitting, and more.

The Summer Camp is complimentary for children staying at the resort. For more information and to book the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package, click here. https://www.standardhotels.com/en-GB/maldives/specials/families-that-stay-together-play-together-at-the-standard-maldives