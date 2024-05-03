TUI LAUNCHES NEW SPORTS PACKAGES

TUI has developed and launched specialist package holidays created exclusively for the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca, taking place on 20th October 2024. The range of curated and customisable package options including flights, accommodation, transfers and race registration, are now available on the TUI website, TUI App in our retail stores and via our independent travel agent partners.

APRIL 2024: TUI has developed and launched specialist package holidays created exclusively for the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca, taking place on 20th October 2024. The range of curated and customisable package options including flights, accommodation, transfers and race registration, are now available on the TUI website, TUI App in our retail stores and via our independent travel agent partners.

TUI sports travel packages can be purchased for individual participants or groups of families and friends.

Andrew Flinton, TUI UK&I Managing Director said: “This October, thousands of TUI customers and colleagues will be able to join the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca, which offers three different race options; a 9 km run, a half-marathon or full marathon distance. Our sports holiday packages take away all the stress, as the hard work is already done with flights, accommodation, transfers and even the race registration included. The only thing we can’t help customers with is their training for the event! And what better way to celebrate taking part than a well-deserved break afterwards at one of our incredible hotels”.

The launch of the sports travel packages follows the recent announcement that TUI is the new title sponsor and exclusive distribution partner of the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca.

The agreement covers the 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions and reinforces TUI’s commitment to the Balearic Islands, with over two million TUI customers expected to visit during 2024. The TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca is the first international sporting event to be held under the TUI brand during 2024, with further collaborations due to be announced later this year.

TUI’s global sponsorships lead Magnus Hüttenberend said: “Travel and sport is a winning combination and we are confident that with our exclusive sports travel packages demand will be high for TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca. Since the initial announcement of our return, we have received customer enquiries from across all markets – and many colleagues and partners will join in as well.”

The TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca, organised by Kumulus, takes place on October 20th, 2024. The 42km course follows the coastal path near Palma de Mallorca and enters the city centre, with participants passing key architectural landmarks, including the Cathedral, La Llotja and Es Baluard. If a marathon is a step too far, runners can also opt to enter the half marathon or a 9km course.