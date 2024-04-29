SAUDIA LAUNCHES BETA VERSION OF REVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL PLATFORM

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its innovative digital platform, the Travel Companion (TC), powered by advanced artificial intelligence. This move is part of a two-year plan to revolutionize the travel industry by embracing digital innovations. In collaboration with global professional services firm Accenture, Saudia’s Travel Companion is set to change how travelers interact with the airline and redefine the standards of digital travel.

The Travel Companion offers personalized and tailored solutions to meet individual preferences and needs, providing search results from trusted and authenticated sources and utilizes image-supported responses. The platform is intended to be a comprehensive, one-stop solution that allows users to book concierge services such as hotels, transportation, restaurants, activities, and attractions, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms. Additionally, it establishes seamless connections with transportation platforms and various train companies, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted journey.

In the next stages, Saudia will introduce additional features, such as voice command and digital payment solutions. Through an always-on Travel Companion accessible via a telecom e-SIM card enabled by Saudia, users can enjoy global access without relying on other internet providers. Furthermore, users can purchase data packages for additional applications, ensuring continuous access to the platform’s services.

The ultimate goal of the Travel Companion is to become the top app for travelers, providing unparalleled travel information. With aspirations to become the go-to platform for various services beyond flight bookings, the Travel Companion will aim to distinguish itself in the airline industry.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Travel Companion, a game-changer in the airline industry that will revolutionize the digital travel experience. This platform, resulting from our ongoing collaboration with Accenture, signifies our forward-looking approach to providing guests with unparalleled convenience and flexibility.