Winnow’s mission to be people & planet positive - interview with David Jackson - Director

Food waste costs the hospitality industry over 100bn annually. Kitchens can waste up to 20% of food purchased, often equivalent to their total net profits. Winnow develops technology to help chefs achieve greater visibility in their kitchens and make better decisions that lead to dramatically reduced food waste and costs.

BTN caught up with David Jackson Director of Marketing & Public Affairs to find out more from this innovative company.

BTN: What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment? I.e in the areas of innovation, sustainability, human capital and/or technology?



DJ: At Winnow, we develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help hospitality businesses run more profitable and sustainable kitchens by cutting food waste in half. Currently, we are helping businesses like Hilton, Accor and Four Seasons reduce $42m worth of food waste per year.

The field of AI we build and invest in is Computer Vision. Using the same type of technology you’d find in a driverless car we are effectively teaching a machine to recognise food waste. Data collected gives our users insights to drive operational improvements and reduce waste.

Winnow is the number one AI food waste solution worldwide - thousands of chefs in over 70 countries use Winnow every day and our app has been translated into 20 languages, including Arabic. We are proud of the impact we’re having today, but our aim is to be saving $1bn worth of food waste per year as we scale our technology.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

DJ: Sustainability is the future of the hospitality industry, in the Middle East and beyond. The business case is apparent: according to Champions 12.3, hotels save $7 for every $1 invested in reducing food waste. Delivering on net-zero is also at an all-time high, with investors increasingly prioritizing ESG. Consumers are also increasingly choosing sustainability options, where BCG reports that 80% of consumers consider sustainability when travelling. A shift to a climate-friendly focus is a win for all: for hotels, guests and the environment.

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

DJ: We recently partnered with Hilton and UNEP to deliver a Green Ramadan campaign - aiming to reduce food waste throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as it is estimated to nearly double during this time of the year. We are looking forward to sharing the results of the campaign, where we have reduced food waste by 61% across three Hilton Hotels in the Middle East throughout the month - translating into over 8,600 meals saved.

We’ll be taking to the stage with some real heavy hitters from the industry. Come and hear from Winnow’s CEO Marc Zornes, alongside Emma Banks - VP of F&B at Hilton, UNEP Food Waste Advocate ChefLayla Fathallah, and CSO of Emirates Foundation and chief of Ne’Ma Khuloud Al Nawais on how a truly collaborative approach delivered tangible results over the campaign.

BTN: What are you personally looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

DJ: FHS is always a lively event! As well as being excited to share our story at GRIF and engage the community on this important issue, we’re looking forward to being inspired by the amazing speakers on the platform and to reconnecting with the community socially. The food tours in particular are a must for anyone joining for the first time!

The Future Hospitality Summit is being held on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island for more info visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/