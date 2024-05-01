DidaTravel announces strong sales growth across GCC markets and destinations ahead of ATM

DidaTravel – a tech-driven global travel wholesaler – today announced, strong year-to-date sales growth from across GCC source markets and destinations ahead of the ATM show.

For DidaTravel, the leading B2B travel wholesaler in China and APAC, the GCC region has been of increasing strategic focus over the past few years and the year-to-date growth is testament to the success of this strategy with an average outbound sales increase of +104% from GCC source markets.

The fastest growing GCC markets were Saudi Arabia (+202%), Qatar (+199%), Kuwait (+157%) and Bahrain (+104%), while the most popular destination countries were the UK, USA, Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

From an inbound perspective, the most popular GCC destinations continue to be Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyad, Doha and Jeddah. Year-to-date average daily rates (ADRs), for GCC destinations booked through DidaTravel’s platform and distribution channels have grown by a very positive average of +31%.

In addition, DidaTravel’s flight distribution business has been growing very fast across the GCC region with average regional outbound sales growth of +556% year-to-date.

Jinyan Li - VP of Global Account Management at DidaTravel commented “For DidaTravel, the GCC region is of paramount strategic importance from both a source market and destination perspective, so it is great to see such positive results over the past 12 months after all the hard work of both our sourcing and distribution teams.

We are grateful to all our hotel and distribution partners in the region for their continued confidence in Dida and we look forward to meeting everyone at the upcoming ATM show”.

