BEONx and trustangle partner to transform Revenue Management in Saudi Arabian hospitality sector

BEONx, a leading hospitality revenue management system provider, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with trustangle, a prominent technology leader in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the region’s revenue management landscape, acting as a catalyst for data-driven decision-making and enhancing hotel profitability and efficiency.

trustangle offers state-of-the-art solutions that prioritize enhancing guest experiences, optimizing operational efficiencies, and increasing revenue streams. Their comprehensive suite of hospitality solutions covers various aspects of business operations, including Property Management Systems (PMS) for managing hotel operations such as front office, reservation, housekeeping, and maintenance. trustangle also provides streamlined check-in and check-out processes, efficient room inventory management, and personalized services to meet all the hospitality technology needs. This partnership with BEONx will provide Saudi Arabian hotels with tailored revenue management solutions.

This announcement comes at a crucial time as the Arabian Travel Market 2024 approaches, with hotel prices in Dubai currently among the highest in the region. With Average Daily Rates (ADRs) steadily increasing, it presents an opportune moment for hotels to invest in advanced technology to optimize their revenue streams.

BEONx’s partnership with trustangle will offer hotels in Saudi Arabia access to advanced tools and technology to optimize pricing, maximize revenue, and improve overall efficiency. By leveraging data-driven insights, hoteliers can make informed decisions to meet the evolving demands of guests and stay ahead in a competitive market.

“We are excited to join forces with trustangle to bring cutting-edge revenue management solutions to the Saudi Arabian hospitality sector,” said Rubén Sánchez, CEO of BEONx. “With the region’s hotels commanding some of the highest ADRs in the region, there is a significant opportunity for them to further enhance their profitability and capitalize on the thriving hospitality market.”

Maysarah Mishaal, CEO and cofounder at trustangle, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal partnership, stating, “Our partnership with BEONx represents a significant step forward in expanding our global footprint. This alliance reflects our dedication to empowering hotels in this region with advanced technological tools and exceptional customer support.”

