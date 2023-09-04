Nobu hotel coming to Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Nobu Marjan Island is the latest luxury hotel coming to Ras Al Khaimah’s man-made island. The project will consist of a hotel, branded residences and, of course, a high-end Japanese restaurant. Located on a prime beachfront plot, the project will be 70,000 sq m.

Upon completion – it will have 300 branded residences, a spa, numerous swimming pools and other “bespoke amenities.” It is coming to fruition through developers Enevoria. No opening date was provided, though it is described as the country’s second Nobu hotel, with Nobu Abu Dhabi coming in 2026.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, commented: “We are thrilled to be continuing our expansion within the UAE and the vision for Al Marjan Island aligns seamlessly with the Nobu brand. The charm of Al Marjan Island is the ideal setting for our guests and in developing a community who are seeking an authentic destination lifestyle and living experience. We are proud to partner with Enevoria on this exciting development and look forward to introducing Nobu Al Marjan Island to guests and residents alike.

Impact of Nobu Marjan Island

On the Nobu, Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, said: “With the arrival of Nobu Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah now joins an elite group of cities worldwide to put on display the power of Japanese minimalism, exceptional hospitality, and world-class dining the brand is renowned for. Set in the heart of our iconic flagship island, the opening of Nobu reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s credentials as a high-growth destination for international and regional investors.

“We will continue to leverage global partnerships, such as Enevoria Development, to develop signature projects that elevate the Emirate’s status as a premier world-class leisure and lifestyle destination.”

