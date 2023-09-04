Experience Ultimate Romantic Getaways at Four Seasons Resorts in Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, a five-star oceanfront resort, and Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, an intimate adult-only jungle retreat, invite romantic partners, friend groups, empty nesters, soul mates and solo travellers for Soulcation Retreats this fall set on a secluded peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Designed to refresh guests’ mind, body and soul, Soulcation Retreats encourage guests to discover Punta Mita two different ways across the neighbouring resorts with two special offers – a fourth night free at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and an all-inclusive stay at Naviva comprising of all food and beverage, a spa treatment and daily Unscripted Naviva experiences – along with custom itineraries designed to create unforgettable moments.

“With the new Soulcation Retreats at our two beautiful resorts, our teams are here to help guests feel far away from all of life’s daily stressors and create personalized stays full of romance, adventure, inspiration or whatever desires their souls are seeking,” says John O’Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. “Whether it’s the vibrant energy of an expansive beachfront oasis at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, or the peaceful intimacy of an immersive nature respite at Naviva, there really is something for everyone.”

Offering two distinct takes on Punta Mita, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort provide new ways for adults to trade the ordinary for extraordinary experiences in Mexico, with a host of opportunities for personal enrichment, profound relaxation, simple pleasures, and deeper connection with one another.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

Couples and friend groups can feel the true spirit of mi-casa, su-casa together at the oceanfront retreat where every day brings new opportunities to connect. Guests can unwind at the Resort’s two beaches, adult-only Tamai Pool or with a guided mezcal tasting as well as embark on a Journey for Two – a candlelit couple’s treatment featuring exclusive use of Apuane Spa. In the evenings, guests can cozy up with a private dining experience by firelight at “the Rock” or one of the Resort’s other coveted beach spots for intimate celebrations.

Fall Soulcation Retreats at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita start at USD 1,160 per night. Highlights include the following experiences, some with an additional cost:

Just the Two of Us – A meaningful way for couples to connect, this new spa experience features an 80-minute therapeutic couple’s massage followed by private use of the Apuane Suite, including regenerating and oxygenating body clay for couples to apply to one another as they sit in the steam room or relax in a private hot tub. Couples can then lounge on the terrace as they sip sparkling wine and enjoy delicious chocolate-covered strawberries. *At additional cost

Tequila Blending – At this immersive experience, guests will learn how tequila develops its distinct flavours and enjoy a guided tasting to discern their personal preferences. With that knowledge, guests craft their own blended tequila and bottle it to bring home. *At additional cost

Tamai Pool –Whether lounging in a hammock with a refreshing cocktail in hand or taking a leisurely dip in the infinity pool, the adults-only Tamai pool promises an unrivalled sense of peace and seclusion, adjacent to the celebrate Apuane Spa.

Golfing and Tail of the Whale – Golf enthusiasts can take advantage of access to two renowned private golf courses, with breathtaking views and pristine course conditions. The Resort’s signature “Tail of the Whale” is a bucket list item for golfers, with a hole located on an island in the Pacific Ocean. *At additional cost

Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort

With just 15 luxury tents nestled into 48 forested acres (19 hectares) of tropical jungle, guests can tune into the rhythm of nature where unscripted moments flow seamlessly, free from distractions. From the moment guests cross through the cocoon portal together, the transformative power of the world around them at Naviva encourages deep bonds with one another. Guests can practice connection with Naviva’s Temazcal “House of Heat” devotion ceremonies, harmonize with yoga on La Solana Beach, slip away to a Spa Pod, connect over cocktails at the tranquil Selva Pool, and retreat to their tented sanctuary to relax and reflect in the serenity of the forest.

Fall Soulcation Retreats at Naviva start at USD 3,950 per couple (USD 3,150 single) per night inclusive of all food and drink including premium wines and spirits, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, Daily Naviva experiences and rituals, and a collection of additional soulful experiences.

Highlights of guests’ highly personalized itineraries include:

Devotion Temazcal Ceremony – At Naviva’s custom Mexican House of Heat, the Devotion Temazcal Ceremony is designed for couples or friends that want to experience deep connection in themselves and with one another, guided by a dedicated curandero on a journey towards what it means to be in a devoted, worshipful relationship with oneself and others.

Connection Ritual – Combining detox and connection, Mayan mud wipes away the old and fosters renewal. Designed for two, the 120-minute experience incorporates the Copal Cleansing Ritual and a full body Mayan Mud Massage Bath, allowing for deep cleansing and togetherness.

Divine Union and Embodied Love – This experience for two (or more) guides guests to practice conscious and loving communication, connecting through practices such as energetic exchanges and eye gazing that are designed to boost intimacy, ideal for couples, families, and groups or close friends.

Seacuterie – Guests are invited to savour the ocean’s natural bounty as they share the kitchen with Naviva’s team of talented chefs, learning how seafood is transformed into traditional Mexican dishes and bonding over preparing a meal together.

For reservations or more information on Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, call +52 (329) 291 6000 or book online. For Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, call +52 329 291 6100 or book online.