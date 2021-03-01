voco Hotels to add two new Scottish properties

IHG Hotels & Resorts has launched the voco Hotels brand into the Scottish market.

Marked with the upcoming opening of voco Grand Central in Glasgow and voco Edinburgh – Haymarket, the company is seeking to boost its place in the city break market for which the cities are famous.

Following recent government guidelines announcing the expected re-opening of Scottish hospitality in April/May, the upcoming openings signal a welcome return to leisure travel.

voco, inspired by the meaning ‘to invite’ or to ‘call together’ in Latin, has enhanced the charm and existing grandeur of the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow with bold branding and a distinctive new identity.

Showcasing 230 rooms, extensive meeting and event spaces, a locally inspired welcome treat upon arrival, and dedicated resident experts known as voco hosts, the new voco Grand Central in Glasgow will be a stand-out for leisure and corporate guests alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Scottish opening, voco Edinburgh – Haymarket, will mark IHG’s seventh voco hotel, and its first new-build, to open in the UK.

Located in the West End of Edinburgh, the hotel will offer 150 rooms and suites, all-day restaurant the Blossom and destination-led bar, Edinburgh at the Bar.

Developed in the UK in 2018 and rolled out initially in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) region, the voco brand then went on to expand to the United States and Greater China in 2020 and is proving popular with guests, owners and developers alike.

Its flexible model is appealing to a broad range of asset types from conversion to new build.

Karan Khanna, managing director UK & Ireland, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added: “We are delighted to see our voco brand enter the Scottish hotel market.

“Both properties reflect the voco brand proposition, being reliably different while celebrating each hotel’s individual spirit and character.

“Since launching in 2018, voco has seen extraordinary growth and is proving popular with owners and developers alike given its strong conversion appeal.”