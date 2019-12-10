Emerald Spa brings Balinese treatments to Maldives

Emerald Spa has opened, bringing a Balinese-inspired, healing wellness concept to the Maldives.

A real first in terms of design, the spa is cocooned by lush canopies and palm trees, creating the feel of a Balinese jungle – a sanctuary within a sanctuary.

Rooted in ancient healing practices, Emerald Spa can be found on a secluded corner of the private island and offers a full range of Balinese-, Ayurvedic- and Thai-based rituals in the privacy of ten villa-style air-conditioned treatment rooms.

From traditional Shiatsu Thai massages, aromatherapy treatments using medicated, herbal oils, Abhyanga massages that target appetite and insomnia, and practices designed to aid depression and lesson anxiety – the new spa beautifully embodies a holistic approach.

Luxury skincare brand Elemis is used in treatments, bringing its reputation and proven efficacy to the tailored wellness experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home to a relaxation area with an Indonesian style pool, steam bath, sauna and jacuzzi, Emerald Spa is a place of calm, connection and compassion.

“With Emerald Spa, we wanted to create an oasis for guests who wish to escape the pressures and stress of modern-day life.

“This peaceful wellness space provides a further escape for guests already staying on the Island,” comments Ni Made Rai Asri, spa manager at Emerald Spa.

Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is also home to a Yoga Pavilion, where guests are invited to meditate and practise yoga with unobstructed views and sounds of the ocean.

Yogis of all levels are welcome to join the complimentary yoga and meditation classes that take place at sunrise and sunset daily.