Aeroflot to launch new budget fares this Christmas

Aeroflot will introduce hand-luggage-only fares on selected long-haul flights departing from Moscow from Christmas Eve.

Flights from St. Petersburg via Moscow, including to destinations in the United States, India, Mongolia and Thailand, as well as the Maldives, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Indonesia (Denpasar in Bali) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City), will also be included.

This year, Aeroflot rolled out new hand-luggage-only fares – fares that are not inclusive of checked baggage – on some medium-haul routes, including those operated by its subsidiaries Rossiya Airlines and Aurora.

The new option has proven popular with customers. Aeroflot’s wide selection of fares better meets the needs of passengers and significantly increases the accessibility of air travel.

Economy class passengers can now choose between fares inclusive of a checked bag (up to 23 kilograms and the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 158 cm2) or a carry on-only fare, so that they do not pay for a service they do not need.

Passengers who select the carry on-only fare can bring hand luggage on board weighing ten kilogram per seat for economy class.

The new offer will be particularly appreciated by passengers traveling with families, who usually check fewer than one bag per family member.

A discounted price for checked baggage applies if passengers pay in advance when booking or after purchasing the ticket on the company’s website, via the mobile app, in sales offices or through authorised agents.

A discount for checked baggage also applies on the departure day, if the service is purchased through the website or the Aeroflot mobile app.

