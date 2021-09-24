Swissôtel Resort Kolasin to welcome ski lovers next year

Accor has signed an agreement for a new hotel in Montenegro.

The four-star Swissôtel Resort Kolasin is located in the Bjelasica mountain range and will be a perfect destination for winter sports lovers.

The hotel will welcome its first guests by the end of 2022.

The newly-built facility will offer 116 modern and comfortable rooms.

Guests will be able to enjoy the sophisticated restaurant, aperitif bar, spa area, business space and a ski room.

Located at 1,600 metres above sea level, next to the slope, Swissôtel Resort Kolasin will seek to blend in with the landscape.

The investor and owner of the hotel is Company Ski Resort Kolasin 1600.

“The south-east of Europe is full of hidden touristic gems and natural treasures, that we are proud to help unveil to international tourists from all over the world.

“Thanks to this great partnership we are delighted to bring our premium Swissôtel brand to the fairy-tale destination of Montenegro.

“Swissôtel Resort Kolasin will provide guests with truly premium experience thanks to its location, luxurious design, and its commitment to its spectacular natural environment,” said Dilek Sezer, development director, south-eastern Europe, Accor.

Swissôtel Resort Kolasin will be a part of the new K16 Resort.

The winter centre is being also developed in cooperation with the government.

Kolasin is a city surrounded by mountains in the north of Montenegro, located at an altitude of 954 metres.