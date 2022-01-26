voco St. John’s, Solihull reopens following renovations

voco St. John’s, Solihull has reopened following the signing of an exclusive contract and a series of transformative refurbishments.

The property is home to 201-rooms and is the largest conference hotel in the destination.

The 710 square metre Park Suite, which can accommodate up to 800 guests, has undergone a full transformation alongside a refresh of eight of its smaller meeting rooms, within its 1,230 square metres of events space.

The guest rooms, lobby, bar and Brasserie, six5one, were fully remodelled in 2019 to reflect voco vibrant, bold and distinctive interior design.

With 13 different rooms within the events space, the hotel caters to a variety of business and leisure events of all sizes, from small board-meetings, to weddings and conferences of up to 800 guests.

Jane Bowler, general manager at voco St. John’s, Solihull, commented: “We’re delighted to showcase our re-imagined spaces at voco St. John’s, Solihull, offering a warm and inviting place for both hotel guests and our local community.

“We look forward to welcoming you to experience the world of voco here in Solihull.”

Located in the market town of Solihull, the hotel is within walking distance to the town centre and Solihull Train Station which has direct services to London and Birmingham.

The hotel is just five miles from Birmingham Airport and the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).