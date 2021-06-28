voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah to debut later this year

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Asre to introduce its premium brand, voco, to the Palm Jumeirah.

voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will feature 141 rooms and open its doors to guests in December.

The new hotel joins the voco family in Dubai, with voco Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and the soon to open voco Bonnington Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai.

Palm Jumeirah is a manmade island built on reclaimed land resembling a stylised palm tree if viewed from above.

voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will be a part of a trendy, newly launched area called Palm West Beach developed by Nakheel, comprising of strong dining concepts and a promenade along the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

On opening, voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will display a bold identity and will feature vibrant guest rooms.

The hotel will also feature a 55 square metre meeting room, a gym, pool and spa, to cater to the demands of both leisure and business travellers.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “As part of our growth strategy in the region and UAE in particular, we are pleased to partner with Asre to open another voco hotel in Dubai – voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

“With the hotel’s strategic location on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, we are set to make a strong entry in this dynamic location.”

He added: “The voco brand is known to combine the informality and charm of an independent hotel with the quality and reassurance of a trusted global brand.

“With both new built and conversion opportunities, voco has gained tremendous momentum in the Middle Eastern market with trust from our owners and love from our guests.

“We are proud to have grown the brand footprint significantly in the last couple of years.”

The voco brand is strongly suited for conversion as well as new-build opportunities.

voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will join the voco brand family in the MEA region with a portfolio of four operating hotels and five in the pipeline.