Regent Spa launches Spa Privée experience to luxury travellers

Arguably one of the most beautiful and yet underrated countries in Europe, Montenegro is the ideal first trip post-lockdown for spa seekers.

New for couples or a small group of up to four guests, the Spa Privée offer has been created for those who want to get away from it all and enjoy Regent Spa without sharing the experience with other guests.

In a time where privacy and safety continue to remain vital, the Spa Privée allows guests to relax in total comfort with exclusive access to Regent Spa between 21:30–00:00 and full use of the spa facilities including the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, steam bath and experience shower – all accompanied by a complimentary bottle of Champagne.

In the glamorous superyacht homeport of Porto Montenegro, Regent Porto Montenegro is a stunning Venetian inspired hotel which sits at the point where the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Boka Bay meets the majestic mountain ranges beyond.

From the rooms, restaurant and Regent Spa, guests can look across the Adriatic and feel truly at one with the astonishingly magnificent views that surround them.