Viva Cruises to launch MS Seaventure in 2021

River cruise specialist Viva Cruises is entering the expedition market with its new ship MS Seaventure (formally MS Bremen).

The ship is set to launch in May 2021.

Viva Cruises now offers four-star expedition cruising for just 164 guests, onboard the Seaventure.

Seaventure’s maiden voyage will depart Amsterdam on May 15th, 2021, arriving in Warnemünde, Hamburg May 21st.

The ship will then sail on 13 different unique itineraries from the rugged coasts of Iceland to the Brazilian Rainforest.

Andrea Kruse, chief operating officer of Viva Cruises, said: “We have always aimed to offer our customers a different perspective on the destinations they visit and the launch of our expedition cruises takes this one step further.

“We will be offering a truly unique small ship experience without compromising on quality or our high standards.

“Our itineraries offer something very different for travellers who want to get close to some of the most breath-taking scenery and nature on earth.”

As a small ship, the Seaventure has just 82 cabins and suites and allows guests to re-discover the world from an entirely new perspective.

The Seaventure has been specially designed for its unique itineraries; its size allows it to enter remote harbours and winding rivers, not to mention its manoeuvrability, enabling it to change course at short notice to observe animals and nature.

Its unique design also means it can glide safely through icy seas.

A fleet of twelve sturdy Zodiacs enable guests to explore uncharted territories and view nature at close hand, and the handpicked group of experts on board will not only guide guests on excursions, but will present a series of interesting talks and lectures relevant to each destination.