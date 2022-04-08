VIVA Cruises launches its first new build ship, VIVA ONE

River cruise specialist, VIVA Cruises, has welcomed its first new build ship to the family. VIVA ONE was christened in its home port of Düsseldorf (Germany) on Thursday last week, in a ceremony attended by over 160 guests. VIVA ONE will be offering a variety of exciting itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers throughout this year, with more to come in 2023.

VIVA ONE, whose name refers to being the very first ship built by VIVA Cruises, has 88 modern cabins for 176 guests – including double beds and junior suites (most of them equipped with French balconies) and four suites featuring balconies with a table and two chairs. The new ship features VIVA Cruises’ look and feel, including a modern design in blue tones, wooden furniture and a casual atmosphere.

Guests on board VIVA ONE will be able to enjoy, amongst other features, the ship’s spacious sun deck, spa and wellness area and its two restaurants: Riverside and VIVA’s Bistro. Riverside is VIVA ONE’s main restaurant, featuring a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner menus – including vegetarian and vegan meals. On the other hand, VIVA’s Bistro offers a casual atmosphere and a wide selection of snacks and smaller dishes available from early morning until late at night - including salads, sandwiches and burgers.

VIVA ONE is also the first ship in the VIVA Cruises fleet to use state-of-the-art hybrid technology that is kinder to the environment. The ship has 68 solar cells distributed on the sun deck; uses sulphur-free GTL (Gas to Liquid) fuel, which significantly reduces CO² consumption and emissions; and features an improved autopilot function which does not only simplify navigation but also helps to reduce the consumption of fuel. VIVA ONE is also seeing an important reduction of plastic on board with the installation of two water stations in the lobby, so guests can refill their reusable water bottles and cut down the use of cups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand new ship will be offering a variety of five- and seven-night itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers throughout 2022 and 2023 – most of them departing from the port of Düsseldorf, where VIVA Cruises is based. All 2022 and 2023 itineraries are already available on the VIVA Cruises website.

The christening of VIVA ONE last week was attended by a great number of guests, including Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises; Arno Reitsma, CEO of Swiss shipping company, Scylla AG, VIVA Cruises’ parent company; Josef Hinkel, mayor of Düsseldorf; and Judith Rakers, a well-known German journalist and TV presenter who is the Godmother of VIVA ONE.

Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises, said: “After lots of hard work and a couple of uncertain years, we are thrilled to have launched our first ever new build ship. VIVA ONE has been carefully designed using VIVA Cruises’ ethos and environmentally friendly technology to bring unique moments and exclusive experiences to our guests – without forgetting our VIVA All-Inclusive product. We are truly looking forward to welcoming British people on our new ship – they will have a whole new river cruise experience like never before.”

All VIVA ONE itineraries will feature VIVA Cruises’ signature VIVA All-Inclusive product, which includes snacks, full board, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, self-service coffee stations and water stations, minibar, beauty products from luxury cosmetic brand, Rituals, Wi-Fi and all tips and gratuities.