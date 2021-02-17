Viva Cruises lays out sailing plans on three refreshed ships

Despite the current lockdown and travel restrictions, river cruise specialist Viva Cruises has been working hard to welcome visitors on board as soon as it is safe to do so.

For the 2021 season, the brand will have three ships running, which will be given a fresh new look and name and sailing all year round.

Two of Viva Cruises’ most popular ships, MS Treasures and MS Inspire (leased from parent company, Scylla AC), will be sailing exclusively for the young river cruise operator this year.

For this reason, they will be renamed as Viva Treasures and Viva Inspire, respectively.

The ships will be sailing on their popular itineraries on the Main, Rhine and Moselle rivers all year round.

Additionally, MS Robert Burns, which also sailed with Viva Cruises last year, will change her name to Viva Moments and become a permanent member of the fleet.

The ship, built in 2018, features 88 outside cabins (most of them with French balconies) and four suites (with balconies), and will be sailing on seven- and 16-night itineraries on the Danube river.

All of the three ships will be given a fresh new look using Viva Cruises’ recognisable blue colours, and will join other vessels such as Viva Tiara - VIVA Cruises’ very first owned ship which started sailing along the Rhine and Danube rivers in June.

Andrea Kruse, chief operating officer of Viva Cruises, said: “We are delighted to be sailing three vessels exclusively this year, together with our own Viva Tiara.

“Our very successful 2020 summer season highlights that we operate the highest safety protocols and have been working very hard to build on this success and have everything ready for 2021.”