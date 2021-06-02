Viva Cruises unveils Seaventure itineraries

River cruise specialist Viva Cruises has unveiled the 2022 programme of its first ever expedition ship, Seaventure.

From April to October next year, the 164-guest vessel will offer exciting new ocean itineraries in northern and western Europe, as well as Arctic cruises - departing from Bremerhaven, Dublin, Edinburgh, Tromsø and Reykjavik.

All of the new sailings can now be booked online and by UK travel agents.

Seaventure’s ‘Coastal Magic’ will be a seven-night cruise from/to Dublin, departing on April 16th.

The expedition ship will take passengers along the Irish coast to Belfast and across northern Scotland to Edinburgh.

This sailing will be followed by further stops in Nordic cities including Spitsbergen, Norway’s northernmost archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

The ‘Beauty of Scandinavia’ cruise will set sail in September next year, visiting some of the region’s most beautiful cities - including Oslo, Gothenburg and Copenhagen – before heading to Western Europe in October.

The 22-day cruise will take guests from Bremerhaven (Germany) along the French, Spanish and Portuguese coasts to the Canary Islands, where the cruise ends in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

As a small ship, Seaventure has just 82 cabins and suites for 164 guests.

It has been specially designed for its unique itineraries; its size will allow it to enter remote harbours, not to mention its manoeuvrability, enabling it to change course at short notice to observe animals and nature.

A fleet of fourteen sturdy Zodiacs will enable guests to explore smaller ports and uncharted territories.