Viva Cruises to welcome two new ships next summer

Viva Cruises will welcome two brand new ships to its fleet in 2022.

At the same time, two further vessels will be given a fresh new look and will be sailing exclusively for the river cruise specialist next year.

With these additions, Viva Cruises will be running a total of 238 departures across seven ships for the 2022 season.

Viva Cruises’ first new build ship, Viva One, will set sail from the port of Düsseldorf in April, offering a variety of exciting itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers.

Viva One, whose name refers to being the very first ship built by VIVA Cruises, will feature a modern design in blue tones, two restaurants, a spacious sun deck, and a spa and wellness area, amongst other features.

Viva Two will be Viva Cruises’ second new build ship, which will complement the fleet primarily on the Danube River from July.

Viva Two will feature 95 stylish and comfortable cabins (including eight suites).

Andrea Kruse, chief operating officer of Viva Cruises, said: “We are very proud to be able to launch our very first two new build ships for the 2022 season.

“We have taken the time to implement our casual lifestyle and all the necessary safety protocols to the vessels to make them just right for our guests.”

Longer itineraries within France will be also available next year, but on board two refreshed ships which will be running exclusively for Viva Cruises in 2022.

Viva Voyage will be offering cruises on the Rhône and also in the Mediterranean in the summer, while Viva Gloria (formerly Swiss Gloria) will travel to Le Havre along the Seine.