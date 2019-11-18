SAS takes delivery of first Airbus A350-900

Scandinavian carrier SAS has taken delivery of its first A350-900, becoming the newest operator of the latest generation widebody aircraft.

The airline has a total of eight A350-900 aircraft on order and operates a fleet of 68 Airbus aircraft.

In the coming years, as part of an extensive fleet modernisation, SAS will take delivery of 54 additional A320neo family aircraft and the remaining seven A350-900s through direct purchase and lease contracts.

On January 28th, the airline will start to operate the new aircraft on its Copenhagen-Chicago long-haul route, followed by other international destinations including North America and Asia.

The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines.

At the end of October, the A350 XWB family had received 913 firm orders from 50 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.