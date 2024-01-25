VIVA Cruises Releases 2025 Programme, Featuring the Douro for the First Time and New Themed Cruises

Despite 2024 having just started, European river cruise specialist, VIVA Cruises, has already launched its 2025 brochure, full of exciting news. Next year’s programme will feature 64 itineraries along Europe’s most popular rivers; new ports of calls; and the launch of brand new Douro cruises on board new built ship, PORTO MIRANTE. All 2025 itineraries can be already booked online.

With over 60 itineraries to choose from, VIVA Cruises is once again expending its offering in 2025. Andrea Kruse, CEO of VIVA Cruises, says: “We recorded increased demand last year, particularly from international markets. We want to meet this demand in the coming year with new departure and landing ports, new routes and new content.”

New cruises on the Douro and new ports of call in the Netherlands and France

Next year, PORTO MIRANTE will open up a new cruising era for VIVA Cruises. The brand new Douro ship, which will be christened in May this year, will sail on the sought-after Portuguese river from May 2025. The new built ship will then offer trips to and from Porto, with overnight stays in the beautiful coastal city.

VIVA Cruises has also added the below new ports of call to the 2025 programme: Lelystad, Middelburg and Bruinisse in the Netherlands; the town of Braubach in Germany; and Leverinho, Regua, Vega Terron and Pinhão in Portugal, in addition to Porto, for the new Douro itineraries.

New routes in popular itineraries

Following the increased demand for short trips – particularly for the first quarter of the year, when other cruise lines are still in hibernation – VIVA Cruises will open the 2025 season in January with cruses on three ships: VIVA ONE, VIVA TWO and VIVA ENJOY.

The popular Danube river will once again be served by VIVA TWO. Guests can now book 5-night city trips to and from Passau (Germany) as well as 5-night crime themed cruises. In addition to the tried-and-tested 11- and 15-night voyages, the ship, christened in 2023, will also offer more departures from Vienna next year in response to the increased demand from international customers.

The latest addition to the fleet, VIVA ENJOY – launching in autumn this year – will connect Amsterdam, Budapest and Vienna for the first time in 2025 with new 7-, 10- and 14-day itineraries, including a trip through the Iron Gates, a spectacular gorge on the Danube. In addition, VIVA ENJOY will set sail next year on wellness trips from/to Frankfurt, and one-week trips from Frankfurt to Amsterdam.

Longer trips on the Rhône will be added in the future, sailing on VIVA VOYAGE from Arles to Lyon, with an overnight stay in Lyon.

New theatre cruises and party in Kiel

In response to the popularity of themed cruises, VIVA Cruises will be adding a ‘theatre cruise’ to its 2025 programme. Following a renovation next winter, SWISS RUBY will feature, for the first time, eight suites, where guests will be entertained both on board and ashore on a weeklong voyage from Düsseldorf to Berlin. Guests will have the opportunity to take part in exciting guided tours, including a unique Schimanski tour (a famous German homicide detective) in Duisburg, which will give them an insight into the making of the famous crime series. A trip to the Hans Otto Theatre in Potsdam will also impress visitors, with its historical atmosphere and sophisticated productions.

For sailing fans, VIVA Cruises will be also offering an 8-night cruise from Berlin to Kiel (Germany) in June 2025 for Kieler Woche – the largest sailing event in Europe and one of the most important ones in the world. SWISS RUBY will stay overnight in the port of Kiel where guests will be able to either relax or take part in the colourful sailing regatta. The trip on SWISS RUBY can also be booked in the opposite direction, from Kiel to Berlin.

All VIVA Cruises itineraries include VIVA Cruises’ signature VIVA All-Inclusive product, which includes snacks, full board, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, minibar, beauty products from luxury cosmetic brand, Rituals, Wi-Fi and all tips and gratuities.

For more information about VIVA Cruises, please visit: www.viva-cruises.com