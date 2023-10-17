VIVA Cruises Launches its First ‘LGBTQ+ & Friends’ River Cruise in Belgium and the Netherlands

As a proud member of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), European river cruise specialist, VIVA Cruises, has launched its first ‘LGBTQ+ & Friends’ cruise.

Taking place from 28 February to 3 March 2024, the 4-night itinerary will explore the cities of Antwerp, Rotterdam and Amsterdam – all in a relaxed LGBTQ+ friendly environment. The new cruise can be already booked online.

The five-day journey will take place on board VIVA MOMENTS, a modern vessel with capacity for 176 guests. The cruise will start and end in Antwerp, home to chic independent fashion houses and museums. On day two, guests will be able to explore the Dutch city of Rotterdam, known for its modern architecture and creative scene – and for having the largest port in Europe. A city walk will allow guests to experience the atmosphere of the town, which offers a wide variety of museums and art galleries.

On days three and four, VIVA MOMENTS will dock overnight in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands. As part of the trip is a canal cruise, which will tour the city’s famous canals and showcase Amsterdam’s traditional narrow houses with their gabled facades. There will also be the opportunity to visit the IHLIA LGBTI Heritage – the world’s largest archive on LGBTQ+ history – before exploring Amsterdam’s nightlife, famous for its LGBTQ+ bars and clubs. Popular areas include Reguliersdwarsstraat, Zeedijk and Warmoesstraat.

On the way back to Rotterdam, there will be the chance to relax in the wellness area of VIVA MOMENTS – or continue to have a great time on board, as a DJ will be playing the latest beats all evenings.

Costs for the LGBTQ+ & Friends cruise start from £795 per person; and features VIVA Cruises’ signature VIVA All-Inclusive product, which includes snacks, full board, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, minibar, beauty products from luxury cosmetic brand, Rituals, Wi-Fi and all tips and gratuities.

For more information about VIVA Cruises, please visit: www.viva-cruises.com