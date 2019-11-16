Piffaretti returns to lead development at Kempinski

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Christophe Piffaretti as chief development officer and member of the management board.

In this role, Piffaretti will be responsible for the expansion of the Kempinski portfolio by focusing on the company’s footprint growth in current and new markets as well as supporting the real-estate development strategy.

He will also oversee technical services and design of new build and conversion hotel projects before the pre-opening phase.

Piffaretti brings with him more than 25 years of luxury hotel, real estate and development experience in international markets.

He returns to Kempinski from his most recent position of leading two real estate investment funds for Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he was responsible for the strategy, development, operations and performance of a portfolio of over 150 properties in Switzerland.

From 1998 until 2007 Piffaretti worked for Kempinski, first in the role of vice president development before being promoted to senior vice president development and successfully expanded the company’s portfolio.

From 2005 on, he served as managing director of Kempinski Residences, where he launched and developed the company’s residential business.