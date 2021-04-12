Turkey rolls out Covid-19 vaccination to tourism employees

Turkey has begun the Covid-19 vaccination of tourism employees in coordination with the ministry of culture and tourism, ministry of health and Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Vaccination of the entire tourism staff will be completed before the beginning of summer season.

This includes employees at airlines, airports, accommodation facilities and travel agencies, as well as the professional guides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vaccination program aims to welcome international travellers for the upcoming summer season and ensure the health and safety of tourism employees and its residents.

Since the launch of ‘Safe Tourism Certification Program’ in June, Turkey has been following stringent health and safety guidelines.

As part of continuing effort to fight against Covid-19, certification is compulsory for accommodation facilities with 30 or more rooms.

More than 8,000 facilities have been certified.