Turkish Airlines invites guests to explore Istanbul

Turkish Airlines has re-launched a stopover service in Istanbul, allowing guests to explore the city during layovers.

Originally launched in 2017, the service drew praise from passengers, but was suspended at the start of the pandemic.

In order for passengers with longer connections to spend quality time in the city, Turkish Airlines will provide a one-night stay in a four-star hotel for economy class travellers.

Business class passengers can receive two-nights in a five-star hotel.

Turkish Airlines general manager, Bilal Ekşi, stated: “We aim to show the Turkish hospitality and unique wonders of Istanbul to our passengers opting for stopover accommodation service while contributing to tourism in Turkey and increase the number of transfer passengers of Turkish Airlines.

“Passengers can also increase the length of their initial free of charge accommodations with advantageous Turkish Airlines prices at contracted hotels and discover even more of Istanbul.”