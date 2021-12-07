Crook to lead the Peninsula Istanbul

Peninsula Hotels has confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Crook as managing director of the Peninsula Istanbul.

He will assume the role on January 24th.

Set along the banks of the stunning Bosphorus, the Peninsula Istanbul is located in Istanbul’s historic Karaköy district and anchors Galataport, a new waterfront revitalisation project.

The Peninsula Istanbul is close to many of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Galata Tower, Galata Bridge and the famous Sultanahmet District – home to the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque and Topkapi Palace.

Currently general manager of the Peninsula New York since 2011, Crook’s tenure with the Peninsula Hotels spans over twenty years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely honoured to lead the team for this incredible project in Istanbul, where old and new come together.

“I am confident that the unparalleled Turkish culture combined with The Peninsula Hotels’ peerless standard of hospitality will become the hallmark of The Peninsula İstanbul once we begin to welcome guests next year,” said Crook.

“I look forward to being a part of the opening of this fantastic property and working alongside our partners to establish The Peninsula as one of Istanbul’s preeminent, five-star luxury hotels.”

In addition to Crook’s new position, the Peninsula Hotels shared Rolf Buehlmann will be appointed the new general manager of the Peninsula New York.

Having most recently served as vice president, rooms operations and quality, Buehlmann will assume his position in early 2022.