Harvest showcase to return to Turkey in May

Harvest Kaplankaya will return to Six Senses Kaplankaya, Turkey in May, gathering a new line up of internationally renowned speakers, practitioners and performers.

Set on the turquoise shores of the Aegean, Harvest is a bi-annual meeting of ideas, discovery, music and connection.

Attracting an international crowd of over 200 entrepreneurs, activists and explorers of the physical and spiritual worlds, the Harvest community seeks to discuss and experiment with new ways of thinking and living in relation to oneself, one another and the planet.

Filled with fascinating talks, hands-on workshops, nourishing gastronomic experiences, moving performances and spirited music, the focus this year is on bringing people together to rediscover human connection and wellbeing, contemplate important global issues and celebrate human potential.

The line-up includes Mark Hyman, a physician and leader in the field of functional medicine, and Gabor Maté, a Hungarian-Canadian physician and expert in human trauma.

Also attending will be model, actor, filmmaker and author Lily Cole.

As a supermodel, Cole has insight into the human system, which she channelled with the help of shamanic plant medicine into a book, called Who Cares Wins, chronicling a thousand ways in which we can halt the Sixth Mass Extinction.

“Our last Harvest in October was a sell-out success, despite travel restrictions lifting only one week before the event,” commented Maira Inae, chief executive of Harvest.

“What we saw last year, after a two-year period of little travel, was the refreshed desire of our guests to interact with our speakers and practitioners.

“This is what people valued, along with the content and nourishment of the location because it allows for greater sharing and learning, which is the main reason people come.”

A relatively new segment of the industry, wellness tourism is now growing at a 50 per cent faster rate than conventional tourism, with no signs of slowing down.

A report by Global Wellness Institute reveals the global wellness economy generated $4.4 trillion in revenue during 2020 while the wellness tourism sector accounted for $436 billion.

It is expected to see an annual growth rate of 7.7 per cent until 2030.

More Information

Harvest Kaplankaya will take place from May 11-15 with more information here.