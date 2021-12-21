Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes opens in Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group has opened its first ski hotel in Turkey, Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes.

The property becomes the second hotel from the company in the Kayseri province.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes features 60 spacious rooms including premium rooms with balconies, and suites with incredible mountain views.

All rooms are equipped with large LED TV screens, complimentary minibar, Nespresso machines, and a private corridor when reserving three connecting rooms.

The hotel will offer a range of traditional Turkish and international dishes, as well as delicious drinks.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president, central and eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to open our first ski hotel in the Kayseri province.

“Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes is the perfect addition to our growing brand umbrella as we continue expanding our Turkey footprint.

“We would like to thank the owners for their trust in Radisson Hotel Group.”

In addition to being one of Turkey’s best winter-sport areas, Kayseri is also a popular spot for mountain climbers with trails reaching up the volcanic mountain to an elevation of 3,916 meters.

From the top of the mountain, hikers can enjoy a stunning view of the area stretching from Cappadocia to the Taurus Mountains.

Menderes Karaküçük, general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Mount Erciyes, said: “The hotel is a perfect spot for winter sports and ski lovers.

“Our experienced team is excited to welcome our guests for the perfect choice for ski, snowboarding, and other mountain sports with our Yes I Can! service ethos.”