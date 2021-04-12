Hotel Week London set to debut next month

A number of leading London properties will launch a new initiative aimed at promoting and supporting the re-opening of the finest hotels in the capital post lockdown.

It is hoped the sector can significantly re-emerge from May 17th onwards.

Hotel Week London will take place from May 28th until June 6th, bringing together a diverse and exciting collection of London hotels from all corners of the capital – all offering discounted rates and unique value-added packages with the aim of enticing Londoners and British travellers to explore London once again.

Guests will be able to book to stay at any time during this week to redeem exclusive offers and rates, and bookings will be available to be made from today.

These unique packages have been tailor-made for the campaign, but many will be extended until the end of June, allowing for multiple stays and longer booking opportunities.

Participating properties include luxury hotels such as Dukes London in the heart of St James’, the Hyatt Regency London - the Churchill in Portman Square, the Corinthia and the Dorchester, as well as more affordable options, including the Tower Hotel, the Standard, Ruby Lucy Hotel and Mama Shelter London Shoreditch.

As well as offering exclusive rates available during Hotel Week London only, each of the 35 participating hotels has designed its own experience or added value activity, ranging from pizza-making classes, transfers by vintage car from London stations, to room upgrades, Michelin-starred dining and cocktail-creation classes.

All participating hotels and their respective offers can be found on the dedicated Hotel Week London website and bookings can be made either by clicking through to the participating reservation site or by calling the hotels directly, quoting ‘Hotel Week London’.

Commenting on the newly launched campaign Jonathan Sloan, MMGY Global, said: “There has never been a better time to come and explore London.

“As the hotel sector reopens there is a unique window for domestic travellers to experience the city without the normal influx of international visitors and offering the opportunity to support London hotels that have been particularly affected over the last 12 months.

“Hotel Week London gives us the opportunity to escape our homes while enjoying super deals from some of the capital’s finest hotels.”