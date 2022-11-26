THE TERRACE OF THE CHARLES HOTEL HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED INTO A COSY WINTER VILLAGE

This winter, for the very first time, The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich, opposite the Old Botanical Gardens, has transformed its terrace into an enchanting winter village.

Festively decorated cabins can up fit up to 8 people and an alpine Cosy Winter Menu is available featuring Schmankerlbrett (charcuterie boards), cheese fondue, and Kaiserschmarrn (sweet pancakes).

Outside the cabins there are beautifully decorated winter stalls where visitors can enjoy Bavarian delicacies, steaming chestnuts and Feuerzangenbowle (Christmas punch), prepared with the hotel’s secret recipe.

Guests can sip on a warming glass of mulled wine at the Wintersausschank (winter bar) and enjoy fresh, homemade waffles with rum pot fruits or candied almonds

There is also an intimate seating area for lovers to share a kiss under the mistletoe.

For a touch of the Christmas market atmosphere without the hustle and bustle of the big markets, guests can enjoy an intimate, cosy festive celebration at The Charles Hotel.

The Cosy Winter Village at The Charles Hotel will be open until 30 December, welcoming guests every day from 17:00 to 21:30. Bookings for the cabins and stalls can be made online through The Charles Hotel website or via www.opentable.de.