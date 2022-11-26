HKTB’s “Hong Kong Winterfest” Offers Two Presents for Christmas and New Year

This winter, join the festive events prepared by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to ring in Christmas and the New Year in style and laughter! The HKTB announced today there will be two special presents for locals and visitors this winter

The first to arrive is “Hong Kong WinterFest”, which will kick off tomorrow and run until 1 January 2023. Set in a romantic European-style Christmas town on the waterfront, the annual campaign will present a must-visit Christmas photo spot – a splendid Christmas tree measuring more than six storeys against the backdrop of the ever-mesmerising Victoria Harbour.

On New Year’s Eve, Victoria Harbour will become the stage for the signature “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations”. Infused with a citywide festive atmosphere, Hong Kong will be one of the best Asian cities to spend Christmas and usher in the New Year.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said, “Every winter, Hong Kong is filled with Christmas and New Year happenings. Impressive sparkling decorations can be seen all around town, creating a festive atmosphere that draws visitors to the city. One of the most popular activities during this time is the HKTB’s ‘Hong Kong WinterFest’. This year, we are expanding the campaign scale and installing the city’s tallest outdoor Christmas tree in front of the beautiful Victoria Harbour to create a unique photo backdrop. Together with the season-limited Christmas Wonderland, which features eight thematic lodge, the location will transform into a unique photo checkpoint with a diverse array of programmes to showcase the vibrancy of Christmas and New Year celebrations in Hong Kong to travellers worldwide.”

Two winter presents radiate festivities around town

1. City’s tallest outdoor Christmas tree on the harbourfront makes ideal photo backdrop

As the star of the event, the coastal European-style Christmas Town will welcome locals and visitors in the Art Park of West Kowloon Cultural District starting from tomorrow. Inside, one will easily spot the tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the city, which measures more than 20 metres or over six storeys in height, accompanied by music and special twinkling lighting effect to complement the panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. Be it day or night, the scene is breath-taking and perfect for photos. The giant Christmas tree will also be joined by numerous smaller Christmas trees and ornaments like reindeers and vintage-style lampposts.

With the lights on, the Christmas Town takes on a dreamy, romantic atmosphere in the evening.

2. New Year Countdown Celebrations ring in New Year with multimedia show

The HKTB will offer the second winter present on New Year’s Eve as part of Hong Kong WinterFest, orchestrating a special multimedia spectacle against the stunning background of Victoria Harbour to conclude the year and usher in 2023.

