Pan Pacific Whistler Hotels Earn Best Ski Hotel Accolades in 2022 World Ski Awards

Pan Pacific Whistler Hotels came out on top at this year’s World Ski Awards. Coinciding with its 25th anniversary, Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside was named Canada’s Best Ski Hotel for the 10th year in a row and for the first time, Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre scooped up the award for Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel.

Considered the most prestigious accolade in ski tourism, the World Ski Awards involves hundreds of thousands of travel professionals, skiers, hotel guests and media casting votes for their favourite worldwide ski destinations and brands. National categories for each of the world’s top 25 ski tourism regions include Best Ski Resort, Best Ski Hotel, Best Ski Boutique Hotel and Best Ski Chalet.

Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside – which celebrates 25 years of welcoming guests this December – is located in Whistler Village, mere steps from the gondolas to both Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. The all-suite property offers an idyllic combination of village buzz, inspiring views of snow-capped peaks, and a heated outdoor pool and hot tubs surrounded by mountain scenery. Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre features spacious suites, an outdoor patio with saltwater lap pool and hot tubs, and convenient slope side valet ski storage, among other amenities.

“We are incredibly honoured to accept awards for both Pan Pacific Whistler hotels in this year’s World Ski Awards,” said Julie Lanteigne, dual property general manager, Pan Pacific Whistler Hotels. “Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside has established a strong legacy over the past 25 years, and we are thrilled that, for the past decade, the world has viewed the property as Canada’s best ski hotel. We are also proud that Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre has elevated its reputation globally as the premiere ski boutique hotel in our country. We are grateful to everyone who voted, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning guests this ski season.”

Whistler Blackcomb will open the 2022-23 ski season on November 24. Boasting one of the longest ski and ride seasons anywhere, the resort plans to remain open through May 2023, conditions permitting.

To plan or book your ski holiday at Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside or Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre, call 1.888.905.9995 or visit the Pan Pacific Whistler website. Through the Pan Pacific DISCOVERY loyalty programme, Pan Pacific Whistler brings to guests member recognition, earning of digital rewards currency DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), Live Local offers and more, under the Global Hotel Alliance.

