Switzerland unveils bold new brand identity

After almost 30 years of trading under the distinctive ‘goldflower’ logo, Switzerland Tourism is moving forward with a new international brand identity that will meet the requirements of digital communications for years to come.

The new ‘brand world’ will be launched with immediate effect, in all Switzerland Tourism offices worldwide and across the whole tourism industry, while the official roll-out will take place between now and the end of the year.

The new visual brand language incorporates:

a new logo incorporating the Swiss flag

a modern typeface, the bespoke Allegra font (‘hello’ in Romansch, one of the four national languages)

an uplifting colour palette of five shades of red to symbolise modernity, diversity and independence

A modern brand for the modern world, it will embody Switzerland’s long-standing tourism promise of outstanding nature, hospitality and reliability.

Switzerland Tourism’s decision to move away from its traditional goldflower after 30 years of service follows a careful review of the strengths and weaknesses of using the old logo in today’s digital era.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the demands placed on a brand are entirely different from those in the 1990s, it was decided that a new and unique brand world, available in one sole language – English – which would be easily recognised across the globe, was needed for Switzerland.

‘Adapting to the changing needs and expectations of today’s travel and tourism industry is of utmost importance to Switzerland,’ says Alex Herrmann, Director of Switzerland Tourism UK & Ireland.

‘Our beloved goldflower has served us well for many years, but we are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which will serve to reflect Switzerland Tourism’s growth and evolution, as we continue to diversify our offer beyond better-known Swiss destinations, and emphasise hidden gems, authentic experiences, off-season travel and sustainable tourism.’