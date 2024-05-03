Trunk Bay in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, Named the #1 Beach by The World’s 50 Best Beaches™

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is excited to announce that Trunk Bay, located on St. John, has been ranked number 1 on the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Beaches™ 2024. Presented by Banana Boat, this annual list, curated by a panel of travel experts, influencers, and enthusiasts, showcases the most breathtaking and sought-after beaches around the globe. Trunk Bay’s inclusion in this renowned ranking is a testament to its exceptional natural beauty and the unforgettable experiences it offers visitors.

Known for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush tropical surroundings, Trunk Bay’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life make it a hot spot for nature-driven snorkelers. Visitors can take in the natural relaxation of the bay or explore the underwater world, teeming with colorful fish, and discover the famous underwater snorkeling trail.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this honor! Trunk Bay and the many beaches across the U.S. Virgin Islands hold a special place in the hearts of those who call our beautiful islands home as well as our returning visitors,” shares Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the USVI Department of Tourism. “We have long regarded our beaches as some of the best in the world, and this recognition helps us share that with the world.”

Tine Holst, co-founder of The World’s 50 Best Beaches, adds, “The 2024 list is a reflection of the countless days spent by our judges, Beach Ambassadors, and World’s 50 Best team discovering beaches around the world. Our list will help inspire travelers to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most stunning and relaxing beaches on earth.”

To learn more about Trunk Bay and other amazing locations in the US Virgin Islands, please visit VisitUSVI.com.

