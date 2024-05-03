Rediscover the Power of One at Aleenta Resorts

Aleenta Resorts in Thailand has launched a series of wellness retreats designed to help guests discover the benefits of positive solitude in Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hua Hin. The ability to positively enjoy time alone without feeling lonely or needing to interact with others is just as important as socialising.

According to a book released in April - Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone - spending intentional time alone leads to self-awareness, boosts our wellbeing, can stimulate memory and brain growth and forms part of a rounded wellness regime. However, while many have embraced the trend for solo travel, there is a fine line between solitude and loneliness and time alone can be challenging for some.

Guiding guests to harness the positive effects of this vital ‘me time’ Aleenta Resorts offers a selection of retreats across its three locations in Chiang Mai, Phuket-Phang Nga and Hua Hin Pranburi that provide a safe space and the tools to help people find this beneficial head space. The experiences have been created by the brand’s Ayurah Wellness Centre and each offers their own take on positive solitude with experiences that mirror local traditions and their location:

Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa is home to the brand’s flagship Ayurah Wellness Centre. Here the Mind Balance and Self-Love retreat, available for 3, 5 or 7 nights, combines mindfulness coaching, meditation, Chakra Ka-vikasa Energy Alignment and somatic movement to encourage self-acceptance, personal growth and rich communication with the soul through states of deep calm and clarity. Retreat video: Mind Balance & Self-Love



At Aleenta Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Spa the three-night Rest retreat echoes the resort’s location – a traditional escape from the hustle and bustle ofBangkok. This retreat has been designed to offer ultimate R&R – enjoying deeply rewarding activities immersed in the present. During the retreat guests are encouraged to harmonise their circadian rhythm, embracing the beauty of sunrise and enjoying nourishing early dinners sourced from the resort’s 25-acre organic garden. Select villas also offer an outdoor bed experience for the opportunity to sleep under the stars. Retreat video: Rest

ADVERTISEMENT



Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai which opened in April 2023 is located on the outskirts of this spiritual hub, just a short stroll from the nearby temples. While staying here guests can experiment with the concept of a silent retreat with one of the two Vipassana retreats on offer. At ‘Lite’ level the Vipassana ‘Awaken the Mind’ program (3, 5 or 7 nights) allows guests to explore the techniques of meditation in their Reflection Sala for greater emotional clarity. For those looking to take this experience a step further the ‘Monk’ level Vipassana Deep Meditation (5, 7 or 10 nights) includes more rigorous practice with profound silent-immersion sessions in nearby Wat Ram Poeng. Retreat video: Vipassana Deep Meditation



Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Managing Director at parent company AKARYN Hotel Group says, “Our programs resonate with the intersection of wellness and spirituality, reflecting the core of Thai culture, as we aspire to empower individuals through a blend of traditional and progressive approaches. We are committed to guiding guests on a journey to slow down and rediscover their best self.”

Dea Kudibal, founder of the eponymous Danish luxury fashion brand, shares her solo journey into positive solitude at Aleenta Phuket-Phang Nga Resort & Spa - “In today’s fast-paced world, time is the ultimate luxury. Stepping away from my busy schedule for 12 days allowed me to focus solely on myself, indulging in activities that brought me joy and serenity. From invigorating morning yoga sessions to savouring delicious and nutritious breakfast, every moment was a cherished luxury. The freedom from daily chores like shopping and cooking provided ample time for self-reflection and exploration. Daily massages, scenic beach walks, and productive hours in my villa completed the perfect balance. This experience was transformative, and I am certain that I will return to relive it again.”

All retreats start from THB 17,000 per night based on single occupancy and include accommodation, daily classes, wellness cuisine or cleansing program, health diagnostics, and a complimentary daily spa treatment. To book visit www.aleenta.com