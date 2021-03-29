Story Seychelles celebrates Indian Ocean debut

The much-anticipated Story Seychelles has celebrated its successful launch.

The property set to become the flagship resort in the Seychelles, part of Story Hospitality, a dynamic, UAE-based hospitality management company with an innovative approach and singular vision of excellence.

The driving philosophy behind Story Seychelles - an exceptional beachfront resort nestling in a privileged location in the north of Mahé, Seychelles’ principal island - is to create a new alchemy of travel experiences for the discerning traveller and a fresh lens through which to view and savour the rich and varied possibilities of this exciting, tropical island destination.

Story Seychelles’ commitment is to challenge the established norms of the hospitality industry and provide exceptional performance and service within an imaginative and stimulating environment conducive to delivering a truly inspirational hotel stay that will complement the wonders of this legendary destination.

As its name suggests, Story Seychelles is about creating ‘stories’ for its guests - not only to relish, but also to participate in- during their stay.

These will be singular, inspiring stories sparked as much by the bold architecture of the resort itself and its magical melding into its lush environment, as by the curation of empowering, transformational experiences in art, cuisine and the vibrant Seychellois culture designed to define a memorable and personally enriching stay.

Fuelled by a unique set of operating beliefs, Story Seychelles’ objective is, in essence, to inspire its guests by kindling passions and awakening new dreams either through their introduction to new experiences, or to existing experiences but freshly perceived in novel and surprising ways.

Against a backdrop of the all-too-often, bland, and undifferentiated offerings of today’s hospitality industry, Story Seychelles is making a bold, even provocative, statement to a new generation of traveller in search of a bold and exhilarating suite of travel experiences curated by brave new thinking and a willingness to step out of the box and into a world that challenges the way we think and feel about travel and spark inspiration.

Located on spectacular Beau Vallon beach, an icon of tropical delight, the hotel features 100 rooms comprising villas and suites, a reputed spa and no less than seven different dining venues, each with its own signature ambiance and cuisine.

A rare refuge from the hustle and bustle of modern living, this exceptional resort provides its clients with the opportunity to savour an intoxicatingly fresh approach to tropical living, complete with all modern comforts, immersed in a realm of chic décor, sumptuous food and beverages, spacious luxury and the painstaking attention to detail and service which are the hallmark of the Story Hotels & Resorts brand.

An unparalleled collection of well-appointed and exquisitely furnished accommodations, together with additional relaxation and recreational spaces complement perfectly the ubiquitous and gently pulsating Seychelles vibe, while remaining entirely in step with their lush Seychellois surroundings.

The launch of the Story Hotels & Resorts brand in Seychelles promises to usher in a new age of the Intrepid Discoverer - but not this time, as in the past, in search of new continents and their riches; now, rather, seeking a deliciously eclectic mix of new sensations, impressions and experiences that are genuinely lasting and potentially life-changing.

More Information

Find out more about Story Seychelles on the official website.