Seychelles to reopen to tourism this month

The Seychelles will reopen to tourists, regardless of vaccination status, from March 25th.

However, visitors from South Africa will remain barred from entry, with this decision set to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made by the minister for foreign affairs and tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, in a press briefing with the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB).

Visitors will now only be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

There will be no quarantine requirement nor restriction on movement upon entry into Seychelles.

Additionally, the minimum stay in establishments upon arrival will no longer be applicable.

With that said, visitors will still be required to adhere to other public health measures put in place; these will include wearing of face masks, social distancing and regular sanitisation or washing of hands.

The new measures also give visitors access to all communal area within the hotel premises inclusive of bars, swimming pools, spas and Kid’s clubs.

Minister Radegonde stated that the decision to review and relax the entry procedures in the country has been made possible in view of the success registered in the aggressive vaccination campaign that the country embarked on earlier in the year.

The destination will continuously review the new entry measures to ensure that at all times the health and safety of the visitors and the local population are not compromised.