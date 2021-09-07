Jumeirah Maldives set for Indian Ocean debut next month

Jumeirah Group has announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests in October.

The all-villa luxury resort is tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé airport.

The panoramic architecture and calming interiors are the work of Singaporean design studio, Miaja, who have created an elegant contemporary ethos in harmony with the natural environment.

José Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group, said: “The Maldives is a much-loved getaway for travellers from around the world and Jumeirah Maldives is a destination that delivers on our brand promise of Stay Different.

“The resort offers unparalleled hospitality with a genuine flair that exceeds guest expectations, while pushing the limits of design, culinary and service expertise.

“A truly breath-taking addition to the brand’s portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s new home in the Maldives guarantees an immaculate guest experience right from the very moment they set foot in our new contemporary resort.”

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, all assuring stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

Starting from 171 square metres, the resort’s villas are among the most spacious in the North Malé Atoll.

Each features a private infinity pool and large roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area for guests to take in the sensational views while indulging in delicious culinary dishes or relaxing with a picture-perfect movie-under-the-stars experience, while the three-bedroom villas also boast their own gym.

Guests can enjoy an array of activities from water sports, beach volleyball, billiards and tennis, or partake in enriching experiences from underwater photography, planting coconut trees and making coconut oil.