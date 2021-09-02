Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa opens its doors

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

The opening marks the Paris-born brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

Located on Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, the 141-villa resort celebrates the fabric of the Maldives, its people, nature and art.

“With a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s, Le Méridien inspires travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye,” said Jason Nuell, senior vice president, premium brands, Marriott International.

“We are delighted to bring Le Méridien to this internationally desired destination, the perfect place for guests to step out of their daily routine and into a glamorous getaway where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer are encouraged.”

Spanning nine hectares, Thilamaafushi is defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the local parlance of the Maldives.

The natural island is an eco-conscious haven abundant with indigenous flora and fauna, enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with vibrant marine life, including pods of Manta Rays and turtles.

Guests can easily access the resort by a 35-minute seaplane journey north of Velana (MLE) International Airport, Malé.