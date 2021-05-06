Le Méridien Maldives Resort to open this summer

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, a 154-villa resort on the island of Thilamaafushi, will open at the start of August.

Secluded in a south-eastern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, the property is located on a natural island defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the local parlance of the Maldives.

Spanning nine hectares, the island is an eco-conscious haven abundant with indigenous flora and fauna, enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with vibrant marine life, including pods of Manta Rays and turtles.

The resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane journey north of Velana (MLE) International Airport, Malé.

The design of each villas evokes mid-century philosophies and unites the concept of art and industrial design with clean lines, a muted colour palette and a juxtaposition of renewable materials that fosters simplicity, openness and functionality.

A selection of one and two-bedroom villas are tucked amongst the tropical landscape and dotted over the Indian Ocean and feature unparalleled views across the whitewashed beaches, the Indian Ocean or turquoise lagoon.

Families and groups will enjoy the Thilamaafushi Villa, a three-bedroom villa set in its own alcove of the island on the beach.

Guests will be able to dine at six restaurants and bars showcasing global tastes and locally harvested produce, as well as enjoy treatments from sustainable international brands at Explore Spa by Le Méridien.