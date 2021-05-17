ATM 2021: Time Hotels showcases new properties

Time Hotels is set to reveal its plans to open eight new properties across the Middle East and the Indian Ocean over the next 18 months.

The properties, which will see the growth and launch of existing as well as new Time Hotel brands to key territories throughout the region, will be unveiled during Arabian Travel Market.

Mohamed Awadalla, chief executive, Time Hotels, said: “Our pipeline of hotels and residences will meet the demands of the ‘new normal’ - attracting overseas digital nomads and local visitors for staycations, as well as more traditional business and leisure segments by consistently offering a value-driven, high-quality experience across all of our branded properties.

“We currently have 14 properties consisting of 1,465 keys in operation across the UAE and wider GCC with new additional properties opening this year in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“In 2022, we are opening another property and our first hotel in Mauritius, the 120-key Time Phoenix Hill.

“Our goal is to expand our portfolio to 30 properties by 2025,” added Awadalla.

This year, Time Hotels will open three hotels in the UAE, the 91-key Time Moonstone Hotel Apartments in Fujairah; the 99-key Time Burj Al Saadah Hotel Apartments in Sharjah and the much awaited four-star, 232-room Time Asma Hotel, in Al Barsha, Dubai.

“Plans are in place for two floors of this hotel to be reserved exclusively for female travellers, with dedicated services, including: personalised room service, a female-only check-in counter, dedicated ladies-only guest relations, in-house baby-sitting services, and in-room tablets highlighting all of the services offered for women as well as enhanced bathroom amenities in each room,” said Awadalla.

Time has also been very active in Saudi Arabia and will shortly take over the management of two boutique hotels in Riyadh, the Time Elite Suites in Al Muruj and the Time Express Olaya Hotel in the Saudi capital’s upmarket Olaya district.

TIME will also open its first two hotels in Egypt later this year – the five-star Time Coral Resort Nuweiba in the Red Sea resort of Nuweiba and the four-star Time Marina Hotel & Conference Centre near Al Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, which is being hailed as Egypt’s second capital.

During a recent visit to check on the progress of the hotels, Awadalla commented: “Work is proceeding well at our Time Marina Hotel and that property should be ready to open in August.

“As for the Time Coral Resort, that hotel is already open and operating, so it is only a case of re-branding the hotel and opening under our management this summer.”

One additional Time branded property will open next year bringing the overall portfolio to 22 properties by the end of 2022.

The Time brand will be making its debut on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius next year, with the opening of the Time Phoenix Hill.

Located in Mauritius’ Cyber City of Ebene, the 120-key deluxe hotel apartment property comprises 11 floors featuring one, two and three-bedroom apartments, meeting rooms and café/lounge.